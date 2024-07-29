1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,986,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,153,000 after buying an additional 999,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $97,800,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 41.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 102,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,913,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 150,088 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Plug Power

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of PLUG opened at $2.49 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.92 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PLUG. B. Riley raised shares of Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.48.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

