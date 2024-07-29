1832 Asset Management L.P. Invests $287,000 in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth $216,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Stock Up 6.3 %

NYSE BOOT opened at $129.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 2.09. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $134.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $388.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boot Barn

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $642,237.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares in the company, valued at $264,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at $500,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.