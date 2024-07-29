1832 Asset Management L.P. Invests $85,000 in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,734,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Sphere Entertainment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Sphere Entertainment by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 34,789 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 64,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 38,271 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SPHR stock opened at $43.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $321.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.65 million. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 43.36%. The business’s revenue was up 98.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPHR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

