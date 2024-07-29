1832 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 136,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 9.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 0.6 %

ADMA stock opened at $13.16 on Monday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.21.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.