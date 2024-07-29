1832 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRDG. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 504,812 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,261,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,339,000 after acquiring an additional 206,840 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,199,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Bridge Investment Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BRDG opened at $7.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.31 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -199.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridge Investment Group

In other Bridge Investment Group news, Chairman Robert Randolph Morse sold 25,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $208,547.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,554,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,511,984.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dean Allara sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $47,329.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 555,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,579.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Randolph Morse sold 25,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $208,547.13. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,554,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,511,984.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,366 shares of company stock worth $687,133. 65.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bridge Investment Group

(Free Report)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.