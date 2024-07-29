1832 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,189,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $240.31 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.91.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

