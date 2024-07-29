1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 979 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:T opened at $19.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $136.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

