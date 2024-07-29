1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,688,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,441,000 after acquiring an additional 39,456 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,942,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,487,000 after buying an additional 24,910 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 764,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,943,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,299,000 after buying an additional 171,477 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 684,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,894,000 after buying an additional 139,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $170.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.88.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.