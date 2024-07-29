1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,078 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in GSK were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in GSK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 21,647 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Cadence Bank boosted its position in GSK by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 17,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in GSK by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 190,950 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GSK by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $39.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

