1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Haleon by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 33,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Haleon by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 75,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,343 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HLN opened at $9.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

