1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1,118.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 44,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 32,110 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,196,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.36 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $44.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.32.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

