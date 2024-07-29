1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $269.69 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $279.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.