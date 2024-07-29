1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 10,365 Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,365 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNUT shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $10.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $17.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $442.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.87 million. Analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.85%.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

