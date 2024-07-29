1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 11,356 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,356 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $500.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

