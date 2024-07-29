1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 210 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $94.05 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $70.42 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.42.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

