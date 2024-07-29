1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 39,728 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 96.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,728 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $45.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $41.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.76.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

