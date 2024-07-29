1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 463 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in SAP by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 67,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SAP by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth $416,000.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $213.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. SAP SE has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $214.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.76.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.17.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

