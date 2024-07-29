1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 58 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 497 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,605.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,456.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,321.84. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $810.26 and a 1 year high of $1,658.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,319.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,503,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $21,888,518 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

