1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 789 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,497 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,332 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 618 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 2.4 %

EA opened at $145.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.56. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $148.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,199,031. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

