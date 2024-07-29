1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 807 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 9.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 59,308 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the first quarter valued at about $652,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 126.8% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

RVT opened at $15.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

Royce Value Trust Increases Dividend

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

