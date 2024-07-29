1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 946 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 63,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 50,083 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 278,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,239,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,867,000 after acquiring an additional 41,698 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 300,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $38.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

