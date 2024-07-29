1832 Asset Management L.P. Takes $381,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VCR opened at $314.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.24. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $247.52 and a 12-month high of $332.22.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

