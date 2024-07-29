1832 Asset Management L.P. Takes $55,000 Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $47.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of -26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $48.52.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,395,920 shares in the company, valued at $498,687,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,468,847 shares of company stock worth $51,024,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

