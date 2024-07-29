1832 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 534.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $99.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.90. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.91 and a 1 year high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. CLSA started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

