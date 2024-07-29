1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 12,144.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

BorgWarner Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $32.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $46.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

