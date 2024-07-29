1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Envoi LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $968,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $462.97 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.96.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

