1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 224.6% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $405.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.14. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $413.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

