1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 69.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,145 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.40.

Shares of NDSN opened at $245.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $208.91 and a twelve month high of $279.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Nordson’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

