1,911 Shares in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,911 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in QCR in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QCR in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in QCR during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

QCR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $75.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.96. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $76.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QCR Dividend Announcement

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $150.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.20 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.58%.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

