1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $67.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $65.47 on Monday. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $65.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $144.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 23.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,110.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $97,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,744.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,110.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 945,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,960,000 after purchasing an additional 39,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 842,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in 1st Source by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 439,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,138,000 after buying an additional 22,176 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in 1st Source by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 238,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 74,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

