2,059 Shares in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Acquired by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,333.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTO. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

Shares of ZTO opened at $19.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of -0.12. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

