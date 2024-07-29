21,854 Shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCRX. Natixis grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 400.6% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 11,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 39,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 69,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven K. Galson purchased 21,940 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $120,450.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,014.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven K. Galson bought 21,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $120,450.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,014.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan G. Levin purchased 7,861 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,951 shares in the company, valued at $285,888.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 103,601 shares of company stock worth $596,338 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCRX. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $7.85 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

