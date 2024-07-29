2,243 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Bought by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,243 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,690,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,487 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,124,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,197 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,456,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,203 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,589,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 832.6% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,032,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,379,000 after buying an additional 1,814,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HDB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDFC Bank stock opened at $60.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.87. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $70.54.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.