25,410 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,324,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,872 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Archer Aviation Stock Up 6.6 %

Archer Aviation stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ACHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.