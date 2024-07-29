2,693 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Bought by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,280,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $727,688,000 after buying an additional 163,373 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,728,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $285,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,356 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Gentex by 41.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,677,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,957,000 after buying an additional 1,363,898 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,217,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,335,000 after purchasing an additional 48,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $89,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNTX

Gentex Price Performance

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $31.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.