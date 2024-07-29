289 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $124.22 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $90.71 and a 12-month high of $133.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.00.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

