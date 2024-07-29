2,893 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $29,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $145.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $188.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

SITE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

