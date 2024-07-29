3,496 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Equity Residential by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 569,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,962,000 after buying an additional 152,736 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $1,110,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 165,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 551,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,482,000 after acquiring an additional 27,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR opened at $70.77 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $71.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.94.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Equity Residential

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.