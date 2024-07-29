3,831 Shares in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Bought by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in First of Long Island in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First of Long Island in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in First of Long Island in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

First of Long Island Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $14.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $45.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is 77.78%.

First of Long Island Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

