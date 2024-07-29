3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.000-7.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.3 billion-$31.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.5 billion. 3M also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.30 EPS.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised 3M from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.17.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.01%.
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
