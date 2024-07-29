3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.000-7.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.3 billion-$31.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.5 billion. 3M also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised 3M from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Get 3M alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MMM

3M Stock Up 23.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $127.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $128.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.01%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.