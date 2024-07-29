3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.20. 3M also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.300 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.17.
3M Stock Up 23.0 %
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.
3M Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.
About 3M
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
See Also
