40,183 Shares in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology stock opened at $23.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.98. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

