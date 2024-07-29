404 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.15.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $96.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average is $85.43. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $97.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.