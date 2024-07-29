481 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Bought by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $500,685,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10,902.9% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,110,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,536 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 643,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,483,000 after acquiring an additional 486,573 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,335,000 after acquiring an additional 433,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $33,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.64.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $172.65 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $221.11. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

