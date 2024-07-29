566 Shares in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Bought by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spire by 3.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Spire by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Spire by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Spire by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Spire by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $107,235.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $393,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Spire stock opened at $67.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.38. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $68.02.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

Spire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

