5,701 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC

Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,046,000. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 69,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,541,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,807,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,447,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,499,000 after acquiring an additional 43,368 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $167.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Argus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,497,609. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

