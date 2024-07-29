651 Shares in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GTO opened at $46.87 on Monday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.50.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

