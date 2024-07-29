66,925 Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

About Tilray



Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

