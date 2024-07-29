764 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Acquired by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after buying an additional 2,259,976 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,993,000 after buying an additional 1,200,181 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 40,319.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,805,000 after buying an additional 1,037,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DoorDash by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,079,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,490,000 after acquiring an additional 964,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $104.74 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $143.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.24.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $916,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,425 shares in the company, valued at $50,340,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $916,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,340,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $1,351,921.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,079,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,016 shares of company stock valued at $50,495,566 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.96.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

