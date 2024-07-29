921 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Bought by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in BorgWarner by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 568,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 91,164 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 699,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after purchasing an additional 59,925 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,850,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 216,373 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 419.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 66,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 53,721 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock opened at $32.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

